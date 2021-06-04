Tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina qualifies for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

The Spanish player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, number 46 of the ATP, won by 7 (7) -6 (3), 2-6, 7 (8) -6 (6), 0-6 and 7-5 Norwegian tennis player Casper ruud, number 16 of the ATP and seed number 15, in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The match data show that the Spaniard managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, had a 68% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 56% of the service points. As for Ruud, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, had a 64% first serve, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 61% of the service points.

In the round of 16 Davidovich Fokina will play against the Argentine player Federico Delbonis, number 51, next Sunday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a total of 238 players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the championship and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.