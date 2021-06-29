Tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is eliminated in the 64th final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 03:00 CEST

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spanish tennis player, number 35 in the ATP and seed number 30, is left out in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon after being defeated by 5-7, 4-6, 7 (7) -6 (4), 6-3 and 6-3 in three hours and twenty one minutes against Denis Kudla, American, number 114 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

During the game, Kudla managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, in the first serve he was 55% effective, committed 7 double faults and achieved 64% of the service points. As for Davidovich Fokina, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 68% first serve, committed 12 double faults and managed to win 60% of his service points.

The American will face off in the 30th finals with the Italian player Andreas Seppi, number 90.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 players face each other and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come directly from those classified, those who manage to pass the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.