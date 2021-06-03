Tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina goes to the next round of Roland-Garros after winning the thirty-second finals

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 10:45 CEST

The Spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, number 46 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 2-6 and 6-4 in three hours and forty-three minutes to Botic Van De Zandschulp, Dutch tennis player, number 154 of the ATP, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The statistics show that the Spanish player managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, achieved a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and won 62% of the service points. As for the Dutch player, he also managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times and his effectiveness data is 62%, 9 double faults and 60% of points obtained on service.

During the round of 32, Davidovich Fokina will play against the Norwegian tennis player Casper ruud, number 16 and seeded number 15, tomorrow Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualifying phase and the guests.