Tennis player Albert Ramos Viñolas remains out of the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros

Gael monfils, French, number 15 in the ATP and seed number 14, won in the Roland-Garros final sixty-four by 1-6, 7 (8) -6 (6), 6-4 and 6-4 in three hours and five minutes to Albert Ramos Viñolas, Spanish tennis player, number 38 of the ATP. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the competition.

The statistics show that Monfils managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained 56% of the first service, committed 8 double faults, managing to win 57% of the service points. As for the Spanish player, he also managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, had a 59% first serve, made 5 double faults and managed to win 59% of the service points.

Now we only have to wait for the thirty-fifth of the final of the competition, which will take place tomorrow Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time that will end with the confrontation between Monfils and the Swedish player Mikael Ymer, number 105.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay. A total of 238 players face each other in this competition. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those classified directly, those who have passed the previous qualification phase and those who are invited.