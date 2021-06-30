Tennis player Albert Ramos Viñolas, eliminated in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

Albert Ramos Viñolas, Spanish tennis player, number 39 of the ATP, suffered a defeat 7 (7) -6 (4), 6-2 and 6-4 in the sixty-fourth round of Wimbledon in seventeen hours and fifty-two minutes against fabio Fognini, Italian, number 31 in the ATP and seeded number 26. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The statistics about the match show that the Italian managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, achieved a 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and won 71% of the service points. As for the Spanish player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, his effectiveness was 66%, he made a double fault and achieved 60% of the service points.

During the thirty-second finals, the Italian tennis player will face the winner of the match between the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas and the serbian player Laslo djere.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those directly classified, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the invited players.