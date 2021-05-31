Tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic takes place in the 30th finals at the expense of Kateryna Kozlova

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 10:31 AM CEST

The australian Ajla tomljanovic, number 76 of the WTA, met the forecasts by winning in one hour and forty minutes for 6-2 and 6-4 to Kateryna Kozlova, Ukrainian tennis player, number 159 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Australian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 46% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and got 58% of the service points. As for the Ukrainian tennis player, she managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times, obtained 71% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 45% of the service points.

In the thirtieth final Tomljanovic will face the winner of the match between the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and the American tennis player Christina McHale.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who manage to win the rounds prior to the tournament and those who are invited.