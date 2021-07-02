Tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic qualifies for the Wimbledon round of 32

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 01:30 CEST

The Australian player Ajla tomljanovic, number 75 of the WTA, won in the 30th finals of Wimbledon in two hours and seven minutes by 6-4, 0-6 and 6-3 to Alize cornet, French tennis player, number 58 of the WTA. With this result, the Australian tennis player will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The match data show that the Australian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and achieved 56% of the service points. As for the French player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, her effectiveness was 63%, she made 5 double faults and achieved 58% of the service points.

During the round of 32, the Australian will face the Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko, number 34.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. It is carried out on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 237 tennis players participate. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited. It also takes place from June 21 to July 11 in London.