The International Tennis Federation (ITF), ATP, WTA and the organization of the four Grand Slam tournaments announced this Wednesday the creation of an aid program for players affected by the impact of COVID-19, based on an economic fund of 6 million dollars.

05/06/2020 at 11:48

CEST

EFE

Through a statement, the institutions stressed that their union is “a demonstration of support for the players” at a time when they face “unprecedented challenges.” Professional tennis is currently suspended until July 13, due to the impact of the pandemic.

Around 800 players will benefit from this aid program, which will be divided “equally between men and women”.

“Eligibility for the aid program will take into account ranking as well as previous cash prize earnings according to criteria agreed by all stakeholders,” explained the ITF.

The seven institutions also stressed that the creation of this program “it is a demonstration of the ability of sport to unite in a time of crisis like the current one“

“We will continue to collaborate and value the support required throughout tennis in order to ensure the long-term health of the sport amidst this unprecedented challenge to our way of life. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected at this time“the statement concludes.

