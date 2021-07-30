Tennis, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Khachanov-Carreño: Everything to bronze after the Russian punishment (6-3, 6-3) – Tennis video

Tennis

Tennis, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Khachanov-Carreño: Everything to bronze after the Russian punishment (6-3, 6-3)

Pablo Carreño was defeated by Russian Karen Khachanov (6-3 and 6-3) and will have to fight this Saturday for the bronze medal with the loser of the duel that Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will then play. The Spanish tennis player had little option before a Khachanov who was unstoppable with the right and who commanded with great authority from the back of the court.

00:01:33, 2 hours ago