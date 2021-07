Tennis

Tennis, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Carla Suárez, very excited at Eurosport: “We really wanted to do well”

A visibly excited Carla Suárez attended Eurosport after her duo with Muguruza was eliminated in the super tie-break against Bencic and Golubic. The Canarian said that they “really wanted to do it well”, as well as confirmed that it was the last match of the Spanish duo. Garbiñe could not accompany her Spanish compatriot because she was also very excited.

00:02:54, an hour ago