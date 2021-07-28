Tennis | Olympic Games: Six tennis players and a single ‘top10’ separate Garbie and Badosa from the medals in Tokyo

The Olympic tournament, with regard to the individual tables, began last Saturday, July 24, with the presence of 64 players in the individual tables.

After four days the top eight women are already known. Among them there are two Spanish: Garbie Muguruza and Paula Badosa, who are the only ones who can boast of having won a tournament this season. In different parts of the painting they could only intersect in a hypothetical ending.

Of the six remaining rivals, only one occupies, like Muguruza, a place in the ‘top10’. Is about Elina Svitolina, the world number six, who is fourth seeded in Tokyo.

It so happens that the Ukrainian, with 26 wins and 13 losses this year, is spending her ‘honeymoon’ in the Japanese capital. And it is that on July 16 she married the also tennis player Gael Monfils, present at the Olympic event representing France.

Elina, 26, has equaled the fourth of Ro 2016. In Rio de Janeiro she was eliminated by the Czech Petra Kvitova.

This time awaits you Camila giorgi, 61 of the WTA and that has given one of the surprises of the day of this Tuesday after defeating Karolina Pliskova. The Italian of Argentine origin reached her best classification three years ago (26) and has two titles: Linz and Hertogenbosch. In 2021 it presents a balance of 17 games won by 11 lost.

The winner may meet Badosa in the semifinals as long as the Catalan surpasses Marketa Vondrousova. The Czech, 42 from the circuit at 22, is from the same generation as Paula. Not in vain did they dispute the semifinals of the junior at Roland Garros 2015, which the tennis player from Begur ended up winning.

Vondrousova became known with the final of the 2019 French Open. The only precedent between the two at a professional level is very recent because it was in the eighth of the last ‘Grand Slam’ on earth. The doses of talent from Sokolov’s natural left-hander also turn into unforced errors at times of maximum tension. That is why he has only won 17 games of the 29 played in 2021. He has silenced the Japanese people with his victory against local idol Naomi Osaka.

Badosa, in her first Olympic presence and in 29th place, is showing that she feels the colors by signing up and being competitive in all events. He has found the regularity of the hand of the Madrid technician Javier Mart. He stayed at the gates of the semi-finals at Roland Garros. They open their pamars in Belgrade.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a brand-new finalist at the recent Roland Garros and the 18th in the world, is experiencing a second youth in her 30s. She is the oldest of the eight quarter-finalists. With 20 games won by 12 lost this season, he’s been flirting with the top 10 for a long time. Sara Sorribes executioner now bump into Belinda Bencic.

The Swiss is in good shape because she is still alive in the singles and doubles with her compatriot Victoria Golubic. In fact, Garbie and Carla were eliminated today. Always compared to Martina Hingis, she has not finished meeting expectations. At 24, he ranks twelfth in the rankings. Ties at 20 victories with Pavlycuenkova in the exercise.

The one who wins the duel between the two will be able to see the faces with Muguruza. No one of those remaining in the competition has won more than the caraquea. Double champion of ‘Grand Slam’, she has opted in her favor 30 matches in 2021 that place her seventh in the Race that gives ticket to the Shenzhen Women’s Masters.

His opponent for a place in the semifinals, which means fighting for the medals, is Elena Rybakina. The earliest of those who remain in the table next to Vondrousova, is the twentieth of the WTA. It is a gluing machine and that makes it irregular. In the only precedent with the pupil of Conchita Martnez, the Spanish won in the round of 16 in Berlin 2021. She has won 22 games this season.