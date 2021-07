Tennis

Tennis, Olympic Games 2020 | Carreño-Medvedev: To the epic for the metal (6-2, 7-6 -5-)

Tennis player Pablo Carreño, the only Spanish representative still in the fight for the Olympic medal, qualified this Thursday for the semifinals at the Tokyo Games after defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev by two 6-2 and 7-6 (5). The Russian, who left the court at the end of the first set, could not counteract the excellent tennis of the Asturian.

00:01:24, 26 minutes ago