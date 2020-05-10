Rafa Nadal will be able to return to training on the slopes this Monday, May 11 from his Academy in Manacor. But Novak Djokovic will continue to have it banned in Marbella, as will most of the Spanish top-100 ATP and WTA tennis players.. It is the consequence of uneven de-escalated by phases undertaken by the Government, which is carried out by provinces.

Mallorca enters Phase 1, but Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Malaga, Valencia or Castellón will remain in Phase 0, and only the individual workouts and off-site. In areas where Phase 1 if the partial opening of clubs is authorized, under the particular protocol established by the Spanish Federation in the general framework ordered by the Higher Sports Council.

Thus, you will have to train outdoors, get dressed wearing mask and gloves and not to use the changing rooms, keep two meters away, play with new balls, use the racket and foot to pick up the ball and send it to the opponent, cross the court on the opposite sideor the adversary … Everything with freedom of schedules when dealing with DAN (High Level) athletes.

The ATP and WTA circuits are stopped, at least, until July 13. But few bet on that date. “I think we will not play this year”, says Nadal, going further. The number two confessed in an interview with ‘La Voz de Galicia’ that this week he has already set foot on a track at a friend’s house. Pablo Carreño, confinement has caught him in Barcelona, ​​and he cannot go to the Equelite de Ferrero Academy in Villena (Alicante). Neither Roberto Bautista You can go to a club in Castellón, like Feliciano and Verdasco in Madrid. Carla Suárez could in Gran Canaria, where he went with his family. Garbiñe Muguruza has been able to exercise in Geneva (Switzerland), where he has his residence and passes the confinement.

Novak Djokovic is in Marbella, where he performs his preseason at the club Puente Romano Hotel Because his brother Marko and his counselor Pepe Imaz have their school there. Last Monday, due to ignorance of the regulations, he returned to the track with his sparring Carlos Gómez Herrera, and later apologized. Until the 18th, at least, you will not be able to cross balls.