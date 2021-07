“Pablo Carreño and Novak Djokovic face each other to get the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Spanish lost his semifinal against Russian Karen Khachanov and u0027Nole u0027 could not face Alexander Zverev. Despite the Serbian’s favoritism , the Asturian has options if he reaches the level he demonstrated in the quarterfinals. The match starts at 08:00 hours on Saturday July 31st. “