The changes caused in society due to the covid-19 pandemic will also affect tennis. The “new normal” may have players on the court with masks, greetings with the racket and balls with the initials of each tennis player to avoid exchanges and physical contact.

The formula has been rehearsed at an exhibition tournament in the United States. Since last week, Saddlebrook Academy, in Tampa, Florida, has promoted competition to also give rhythm and prizes to its tennis players. And much of what the organizers are doing could become a trend in the circuit in the future.

In matches, each tennis player receives three balls with the initials of his first and last name. Until the end of the game, the tennis player will only be able to serve with these balls. If you need to move to the other side, you will only have to use the racket to avoid contact with your hands. There are no balls, the boys and girls who are at the bottom of the court collecting and distributing balls. Each player will have to take care of his towel.

Also to avoid contact, there is no handshake on the net. Greetings to the opponent and the judge only from a distance or with a touch between rackets. The chairs where tennis players rest are cleaned by gym staff at different times during the game.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I thought it was really cool. The funniest thing was the greeting. Either use the racket or just wave by far. In tennis, there is already a bit of social distance. But now, when we change on the side, wait for the other taking more distance or go through the other side “, says Luisa Stefani, who has Saddlebrook as her base.

The new routine reaches training. In Brazil, tennis players have been training in masks in states where they can access clubs and gyms or in private courts. “It is very strange, in the beginning there is even a little shortness of breath”, says Rogério Dutra Silva, still trying to adapt to the most common accessory in this pandemic. “It is uncomfortable. It is not ideal for high performance, which has great physical demands. It has difficulty breathing. But the priority at the moment is health, right,” he says João Pedro Sorgi.

In Itajaí (SC), Sorgi explains that only two athletes can train at a time on each court, always outdoors – the covers are prohibited. “We have alcohol gel all over the place. Only coaches can catch the ball by hand. We players only use the racket. All the material is sanitized and we keep our distance even at rest.”

.