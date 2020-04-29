A crisis can turn into an opportunity if the appropriate measures are taken and work is done with a long-term vision and an integrative effort. It is what is trying to instill in the world of tennis John Millman, one of the most active players in offering alternatives in these times where the coronavirus has paralyzed tennis and threatens its economic viability. A week ago the Australian already claimed a notable imbalance in tennis, with few players who can make a living outside of the top-150 and large incomes from the best. Although it is true that it takes time to increase the cash prizes in the Grand Slam, the restructuring of the system that this crisis will require should be taken advantage of to influence this, as some of his colleagues support John.

“It cannot be that when a Grand Slam ends we see that the winner’s check is more than 4 million dollars. It is a disproportionate prize and with part of that money it could help a lot of lower level players or promote more events of the ATP Challenger Tour or ITF Circuit with better prizes, which will allow more people to be dedicated to this sport and with options to live from it, “a man with a lot of weight on the circuit, as he is, told CNN. Andy Murray. And it is that this break shows that the initiatives launched so far are not enough since the precariousness of many tennis players is palpable, being threatened with not being able to continue dedicating themselves to tennis if the lack of competition is prolonged in time.

Agreed. Find solutions to distribute wealth so more players eat a piece of pie. Wider distribution of p’money, sell title sponsor for challenger and future tour (like golf Korn Ferry Tour) and give players a piece of money for any match of theirs that is made available to bet on. https://t.co/vbIPngAumE – John Millman (@johnhmillman) April 27, 2020

Another who supported Millman’s ideas was the Ukrainian Ilya Marchenko, current number 200 of the ATP ranking, and that this season has only entered just over $ 8,000. “We should fix the system and not only resort to charity in this context. Tennis players have to get what we deserve because without the rank and file players the system would collapse, it would be impossible for the tennis elite to endure without us,” he said. reaping the approval of a John Millman tremendously active. “You have to find solutions to better distribute the money, contribute funds to Challenger and Futures events and give a part of the money generated from the bets on your matches,” said the Australian, influencing the great tare of world tennis and offering this solution that would reduce the profit of the bookmakers and would report income to the tennis players.

