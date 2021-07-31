Tennis | Nadal’s warm welcome in the United States: “Washington loves you”

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES: SCHEDULE, SCHEDULES AND MEDAL OPTIONS FOR SPAIN

The public in Washington seems to be clear about their star for the contest in the US capital. To the cry of “Welcome Rafa!” or “Washington loves you”, those present in the training session spurred on the world number three for an hour and a half as if they were witnessing a Grand Slam final.

Nadal has chosen the Citi Open to return to competition, after the break he decided to take after his defeat in the semi-finals at Roland Garros against Serbian Novak Djokovic, on June 11. The Balearic, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, gave up competing at Wimbledon from June 28 to July 11 and at the Tokyo Olympics from July 24 to 30 to prevent “any kind of excesses” in your body that “could prevent further fighting in the medium and long term for the titles”, as explained then in a statement.

YOUR FIRST RIVAL, YET TO BE DETERMINED

In fact, has not competed since their defeat in the Roland Garros semi-finals. Now he is preparing for his comeback, with the United States Open, which takes place in New York in early September, as the next big goal on his sporting horizon.

The debut Nadal at the Citi Open in Washington will be the Wednesday, August 4, with a match in which the winner of the match between the American will face Jack sock and the japanese Yoshihito nishioka. The one in Manacor, with the absence of Novak Djokovic in the tournament, it is presumed as the great attraction of the edition that inaugurates the asphalt tour of the United States in the month of August.

