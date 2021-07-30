Tennis | Nadal to debut against Sock or Nishioka at the Citi Open

The Spanish Rafael Nadal he trained this Friday on the slopes of the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center (Washington, DC) in which next Wednesday he will return to the competition to participate in the Citi Open, a tournament that has just been added Feliciano López. The Spaniard was practicing in the morning in the American capital, as the organization showed on its social networks with a video of just under a minute.

Throughout the weekend, those attending the Citi Open, which in its first two days celebrates qualifying matches, you will be able to see the Spaniard training in several sessions open to the public. The debut of Nadal The competition will be on Wednesday, August 4, with a match in which the winner of the match between the American will face Jack sock and the japanese Yoshihito Nishioka.

ATP Washington, DC

Nadal already knows the day of his debut after more than a month without competing

A DAY AGO

It will be the reappearance of Nadal since the break that he decided to take after the defeat in the semifinals of Roland Garros before the serbian Novak Djokovic, last June 11.

The balearic, winner of 20 titles of the Grand slam, gave up competing in Wimbledon from June 28 to July 11 and in the Tokyo Olympics from July 24 to 30 to prevent “any type of excesses” in his body that “could prevent further fighting in the medium and long term for the titles,” as he explained then in a statement.

Rafael Nadal

In fact, he has not competed since his defeat in the semifinals of Roland Garros. Now he prepares for his comeback, with the United States Open, which is played in New York at the beginning of September, as the next big goal on his sporting horizon.

Number three in the world right now, Nadal is the main claim of the organization of the Citi Open, which recalls that the Spanish tennis player will be in this tournament a few weeks after his twentieth birthday as a professional tennis player.

On the other hand, the organization has announced this Friday the latest additions to the tournament: the Spanish Feliciano lopez and the Americans Brandon Nakashima, Denis Kudla and Jack Sock.

