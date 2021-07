“Alejandro Davidovich is measured against the world’s No. 1, the Serbian Novak Djokovic in the round of 16 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. After beating Millman in the second round, the Spaniard seeks the quarterfinals. The match is played on the court Central Ariake on Wednesday July 28 at 07:00 hours. The last duel between the two ended with a victory for u0027Nole u0027 (6-2 and 6-1). “