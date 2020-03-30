Once the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, the great unknown is to know on what dates they are disputed. The suffocating heat of the summer season in Tokyo led the IOC to consider the option of being held in the spring, but many sports already have commitments on that date and made the Olympic institution know that the appointment schedule at that time of the year year would bring trouble. One of the most influential that the IOC perceives as the most likely date is July 23, has been tennis, according to the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri. And is that one of the maxims is that the Olympic Games are held between Wimbledon and US Open, in the calmest stage of the tight tennis calendar.

