The JC Ferrero-Equelite 25th Anniversary tournament After consulting it, he has made the decision to postpone his dates for a month, so the same It will take place the week of July 29 to August 2, and not from July 1 to 5 as announced.

This decision responds to the following reasons: especially the regulations of the Generalitat Valenciana regarding the new normality and the restrictions established for events, and especially the situation that occurred on the Adrià Tour, with several positives among ATP tennis players such as Troicki and the number one Novak Djokovic himself, and which has put the tennis world on alert.

The Academy has the desire to celebrate with friends and fans its trajectory in these 25 years, and for this it considers that It is essential to carry out the tournament with the greatest security, but with an audience.

The JC Ferrero-Equelite Academy wants to thank the collaboration of Postres Reina, Valencian Generalitat, Alicante Provincial Council, Villena City Council, Isdin, Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and Tennis Federation of the Valencian Community.

And remember that The tournament is charitable, so thank the players who will donate their prizes to charities. Keepat the times announced, except for Sunday day 2, in which the third and fourth places and the final will also be played at the same time as the rest of the days: that is, 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

Fans who have purchased tickets and want to keep them will be valid for the same dates. Those who have acquired them and want to cancel them will be fully refunded the payment.

According to the players and television, the tournament will be played on hard court due to the proximity of the return of the ATP Circuit, with the American tour on said surface. The broadcast will continue to be through Teledeporte.