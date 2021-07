Tennis

Tennis | Javier Martí, Badosa coach: “He’s taking giant steps”

Javier Martí analyzed for Eurosport the good work of his pupil, Paula Badosa, who defeated one of the favorites like Iga Swiatek. He pointed to Badosa’s mental growth in big games and added that “he is taking giant steps in the last year.” Paula Badosa once again defeated one of the great medal candidates and will fight to dream of one of them against Nadia Podoroska.

00:01:34, 19 minutes ago