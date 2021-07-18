Tennis, ITF Vitoria-Gasteiz: Ane Mintegi continues to dazzle and gets into the final – Tennis video

Tennis

Tennis, ITF Vitoria-Gasteiz: Ane Mintegi continues to dazzle and gets into the final

The recent junior Wimbledon champion continues to stir up passions and enters the ITF Vitoria-Gasteiz final. He beat Pérez-Somarriba in three sets (6-0, 4-6 and 6-4) in a great tennis match. The Spanish started like a cyclone and after falling in the second round, she was able to recover to achieve victory. In the final Masarova awaits him, who eliminated Hontama in the other semifinal.

00:09:38, 9 hours ago