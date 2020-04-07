We can conclude that, while the Coronavirus and the politics of the affected countries are going to prolong the current state of confinement and the difficulty of holding massive events, the main concern of the world of tennis right now to guarantee a minimum economic coverage the most needy players will be coming soon. We have been commenting on it in ‘Punto de Break’ through different news, and although the solution is not easy, efforts are increasingly collective and their meetings are intense to reach a solution.

And not only because it affects athletes but also because they are followed by trainers or physical trainers. The matter is complex but requires joint collaboration between circuits and federations, as the British LTA has done. Going by parts, the newspaper ‘The National’ has been able to speak with Kristie Ahn, one of the eight tennis players that make up the WTA Players Council, who has recognized that she is a priority objective in the conversations she maintains with her colleagues.

“We are trying to find a way to get as much money as fast as possible for players in more serious situations. We know we are going in the right direction, but we are not only competing against the numbers, but also against time, because the longer this decision is delayed, the more players will be in a worse situation. We believe that there are two options that may come soon. “

In that sense, Noah Rubin believes that the budgets of future games committed for certain things are advanced and help save the next months of the players. “We go from check to check, especially those of us outside the top 50 in the world. There are people who in six months will worry about paying the rent. I don’t think there is money reserved for players at the moment. I think the budget it’s off in certain cases, and I think they should be helping players regardless of how this might affect some of the budgets for the future. If you can’t protect players right now, it doesn’t make sense by 2021. “

Steve Simon, CEO of the WTA, on the other hand, admits that his reserves cannot undertake such an ambitious aid program. “We wish there was a way that everyone, especially the needy, could be compensated to the level they expected, but the needs are so great and the WTA is unfortunately not in a financial position to do that.”

Last and not least, what should not be overlooked is, for further addition, the figure of coaches, who depend exclusively on the income of their players, in a professional relationship in which they lack contracts and links to medium or long term. Tom Hill, Maria Sakkari coach says so. Hill claims that most coaches are paid weekly, only for what they spend with their players, which means most of them are out of work right now. He points out that many coaches don’t even have contracts.

“I would say that the majority of the coaches are probably not receiving money right now. And I think there will be a lot of coaches and players who will separate. That will not happen with Maria and me, but I think we will see it in the coming months.”

