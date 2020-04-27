Feliciano López, five-time winner of the Davis Cup and one of the most successful Spanish tennis players in recent times (he conquered the Queen’s grass tournament last season), he has experienced the coronavirus plague in his environment: “I assumed that my mother was going to get it because she works as a nurse in a hospital & rdquor ;. Even the zudo tennis player from Toledo got to the worst: “In the end we were lucky because my mother did not infect my father and she had some mild symptoms that did not force her to stay in the hospital, but at home & rdquor;

At 38 years old, Feliciano is one of the most veteran professional tennis players on the circuit (He holds the world record for the most Grand Slam tournaments played consecutively with 67) and he can’t wait to retire: “It is true that the vast majority of players of my generation have already left it, but I don’t see the day of hanging up my racket . In the end, it is the ranking that withdraws you and in recent years I have had many joys, with very good results. At the moment I do not plan to retire & rdquor ;.

Finish the circuit

Feliciano aligns with Rafa Nadal and does not understand that they are not allowed to play: “Tennis is not a contact sport. We are twenty meters from each other. So why can’t we do our job and develop our profession? I hope that the Government also remembers the elite athletes& rdquor ;.

Regarding the immediate future of the circuit, it reveals that “The ATP has not yet thrown in the towel and tries by all means to play. You have to wait to see what the US Open decides because it would not make sense to play Roland Garros if the US Open were suspended.

The future of Davis Cup

The current Spanish Davis Cup captain, Sergi Bruguera, also aligns with Feliciano: “Tennis must be one of the first sports to return to competition because it has no risk of contact. Only two play and they are facing each other many meters away & rdquor ;.

The question is when will it be feasible?: “We are living in a very atypical situation. We have seen how Wimbledon has been suspended, because it has insurance that covers it, and how Roland Garros has been moved to September. For me What will mark the evolution of the entire calendar is whether the US Open is played or not & rdquor;.

The double champion of Roland Garros in the 90sHe closed last season with the Davis Cup title in his pocket: “As a captain it was an incredible experience throughout the week, unforgettable & rdquor ;. And as the picture is, will the Davis Cup take place this year ?: “I pray that this is the case,” says Bruguera. Sergi is of the opinion that “I prefer that it be disputed even if it is without an audience before it is suspended & rdquor ;.

No audience

Confined in Castelldefels (Barcelona) with his parents and brothers, Marcel Granollers, the great specialist in doubles, He also lines up with his captain at Davis: “The beauty of tennis, of sport, is to live it with the public, but if the solution to save tournaments is to play them without people, I prefer that before ending the season& rdquor ;. Anyway Granollers believes that it will be very complicated “because we are players from many different countries & rdquor ;. Marcel He also confesses that the decision to dedicate himself to playing doubles only cost him a lot.

A great initiative

#OurBestVictory, with more than 60 top-level athletes who have joined the initiative promoted by Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol to help the Red Cross, is a campaign highly valued by tennis players: “Rafa and Pau have a great ability to convene and recruit people and with the help of all those who participate, the objectives are sure to be achieved,” he says. Feliciano López. An initiative that Sergi Bruguera qualifies as “spectacular & rdquor ;. The former champion of Roland Garros says that “they have always known how to live up to the human level and if as athletes they are a 10, as people also show it & rdquor ;. Words that corroborates and adds to Marcel Granollers.

