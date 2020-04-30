At the head of the magazine Grand Slam de Tenis it already says year XXX.

In April 1991 the number 1 of this specialized publication in tennis was published in the kiosk, then for 400 pesetas.

In that first cover the protagonist was Monica Seles, hitting her singular right hand with two hands, who wore the world number 1. With Seles the delivery of collectable posters opened that for years included the magazine every month.

The inaugural publication also announced the reports of the International Circuits of Cayo Vizcaíno, Boca Ratón and Indian Wells, and the Advance of Conde de Godó, III Women’s Open Seat and Madrid Grand Prix and its classic section of briefs ‘Serves and volleys’.

Thus began what is now the oldest publication of the sport of racket in Spain, and one of the largest and most recognized in the world; supported by three essential pillars from the beginning until today: its creator and director, the multifaceted communicator Miguel Ángel Zubiarrain, the informative co-director and renowned sports journalist Fernando Carreño and the elegant and diplomatic director of advertising María Sánchez.

Zubiarrain, Zubi for the majority, had started a tennis adventure as a photographer in Tennis Ball with Basilio Rogado (director of Hora 25) and Joaquín Molpeceres (ex-president of the FTM), who played tennis together in La Moraleja. Zubi went to Wimbledon in 1980 and admits that “I don’t even remember how I got in, but I covered the information from that final that Borg beat McEnroe.”

The magazine started at the London grand slam and closed after its ninth issue, despite this, who designed the museum and the Wimbledon library, Alan Little (who worked for the tournament since 1948, and died in 2017), got from Michelangelo those nine editions for permanent exhibition.

After Zubi’s first two forays into the All England Club (1980, 1981), came 1982, which already coincided with his first full grand slam, which is why the photographer and journalist has exceeded his 150 grand, almost 120 with Grand Tennis slam.

Zubiarrain went through other magazines and continued traveling, until at the end of 1990 he projected his own publication, which was published in the spring of 1991, which has reached more than 100,000 readers at different times and, of course, enjoys Complete collection in the same Wimbledon library.

Tennis Grand Slam collected in its first year news such as the victory of Emilio Sánchez Vicario over Sergi Bruguera in the Conde de Godó Trophy, in which Boris Becker, along with his compatriot Eric Jelen, was runner-up in doubles. Precisely, Becker was the first seed of a single team that also included Guy Forget, Andre Agassi, Goran Ivanisevic or Andrés Gómez. Becker had previously won the Australian Open, like Monica Seles.

That 1991, Jim Courier and Seles won at Roland Garros, Michael Stich and Steffi Graf in a Wimbledon that spoke German (Becker was runner-up) and Stefan Edberg and Seles at the Open USA; The ATP Challenger Tour was born as such, and Jordi Arrese was the champion of the Madrid Grand Prix.

Tennis Grand Slam has gone through three phases of design and format, almost coinciding with the decades.

It started with a cover as framed in green, in whose head the word Grand appeared in capital letters and in yellow, Slam also in capital letters but in red and at the foot of this word a yellow ball that contained the noun Tennis. So it was until 2001.

In 2002 the change of cover came, with which the green frame was lost and a large photo entered a complete plan -generally with a dark background-, with a header where Grand went to go to the left and varying in color, and Slam grew in size and vertically and became yellow, like the ball that still contained the word tennis, which now came to be placed next to the third leg of the M.

The design lasted until the end of the 2013 season, since in 2014 the current magazine format arrived, incorporating spine and identity in it, with the predominance of white on its cover and the photo in the box again; in which the words Grand Slam appear more discreetly, alternating their original colors, now Grand in red and Slam in yellow, passing the yellow ball with Tennis, which is the only one that has maintained the shapes in the three decades, to the top of the M.

Since its first installments, the dean of tennis has boasted of a most illustrious spot, in which they have figured, still do most, correspondents and friends on five continents, and collaborators such as Manolo Santana, José Luis Arilla, Andrés Gimeno , Pepe Higueras, Manolo Orantes, Luis Mediero, Javier Sansierra, South African Dennis Van der Meer, American Nick Bollettieri and even chef Karlos Arguiñano.

Today, I am honored to be able to write this story. As a reader, I was three years late to the party, since I started to sue her at the kiosks in the spring of 1994, but I no longer stopped holding her in my hands and making her read at all the events in which I participated. Fortunately, I can consider myself a sensitive partner of the Tennis Grand Slam for 19 years now.

And to celebrate the entry in the year 30 of the prestigious Spanish magazine, of international rank, we close this article with the opinions recently collected among some of its most distinguished collaborators.

Manolo santana: “Zubi is tennis. His dedication, collaboration and love for this sport make him a traveling companion for so many years, alongside all the great tennis players. His magazine is a hallmark of passion, seriousness and absolute professionalism. We will always love you. Although I have appeared many times in the Tennis Grand Slam, in reality, my implication has been to read it every time it comes out, for so many years. With Zubi, too, laughing together, counting our battles ”.

José Luis Arilla: “I met Zubi when I was a commentator on RTVE and he started with the magazine. I was responsible for Sergio Tacchini and he advertised, so we also maintained that contact; and as we had a certain friendship, since from time to time he asked me for collaborations and I did it with great pleasure. It seems to me that it is a historical and beautiful thing and that Michelangelo must be very happy that it is so. I congratulate you, of course, as a friend and as a professional. ”

Manolo Orantes: “I liked everything about doing things for tennis. Since I met Zubiarrain, I have seen that he has always been a hard worker and a very collaborative and tennis lover; The magazine has always worked well, it has been updated very well, with very good articles; that is, he has always been doing things very well. For the magazine, they asked me for opinions, and I remember an article in which I talked about why not educate parents (to establish the optimal teacher-player-parent relationship), which was very successful and was exposed in all the clubs. When people came to mine, they congratulated me. “

Javier Sansierra: “Zubi’s (and his team’s) great merit, after almost 30 years, is having kept his credibility as intact as his passion for tennis. I remember when he asked me during the 1990 Nabisco Grand Prix, at the then Royal Equestrian Society of the Club de Campo de Madrid, if he agreed to be one of his collaborators; I gladly accepted and, since then, my modest name appears on that list along with other illustrious ones such as José Luis Arilla or Manolo Santana, quite an honor ”.