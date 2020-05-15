ATP, WTA and ITF announce the extension of the suspension of its professional circuits until July 31 as a consequence of the world health crisis we are experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the continuing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to announce our decision to extend the suspension of the Tour,” he said. Andrea Gaudenzi, president of ATP.

“Like tennis fans, players, and tournament hosts around the world, we share the disappointment that the circuit continues to be affected in this way. CWe continue to evaluate all of our options in an effort to resume the circuit as soon as it is safe to do so., including the ability to reschedule events later in the season. As always, the health and well-being of the tennis community and the general public remains our top priority in every decision we make. “

THE CANCELED TOURNAMENTS

The decision supposes the cancellation of the tournaments in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlante and Kitzbühel on the men’s circuit and the tournaments of Bastad, Lausanne, Bucharest and Jurmala on the women’s circuit.

The president of the International Tennis Federation, David Haggerty, also showed his disappointment. “Health and safety remain our top concern. We continue to review the global situation. We are working closely with tennis stakeholders to review the schedule and make the right decisions together.”

The three organizations also announce that the next decision will be made in the middle of next June.

