Novak Djokovic is concerned about the “severe” restrictions on player entourage and other “extreme” changes proposed for the US Open. In fact, it has stated the possibility of not attending the event if it is held.

And as things stand, defending champion Rafael Nadal wouldn’t want to go to Flushing Meadows either.

The world of tennis awaits a decision, which could be announced even next week by the board of the United States Tennis Association, about whether this Grand Slam tournament will take place in August and in New York before the coronavirus pandemic. And if carried out, it will be necessary to see with what precautionary measures.

Therefore, there are many questions about this contest. Below, a look at some of these questions:

WILL PLAYERS ATTEND?

The top two places in the standings, No. 1 Djokovic and No. 2 Nadal, winners of the last eight big-date titles, were hesitant in recent days. “The rules and regulations that informed us that we would have to follow if they played at the US Open are extreme,” Djokovic said in an interview with the Serbian TV channel Prya. “They want to do the tournament no matter what it costs for financial reasons, which is completely understandable to me. But on the other hand, the question is whether they will be able to achieve all this and how many players will want to participate under those conditions. ” Last week, Nadal was asked if he would be part of the tournament. “Not today. In a couple of months? I don’t know, ”said the Spanish.

WILL ENTRY OF AMATEURS BE ALLOWED?

Spectators are unlikely to be allowed in. Stacey Allaster, the USTA executive director for professional tennis said her team is trying to figure out how to “attract fans virtually.” Last year 850,000 people attended the National Tennis Center in the three weeks from the qualifying phase to the activity in the main draw.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE TEAMS?

“A player who arrives with a retinue of five, six, seven, or eight members is not something that is in the plan,” Allaster told the AP. Djokovic said this policy is “simply unthinkable, because you need a tennis coach, a coach, a physical therapist, a great team.”

Dan Evans, who is ranked 28th, disagreed, assuring that having the restriction of one person per player is not “a big problem.” “Not everyone travels with physios and coaches as Novak said,” Evans told the BBC, “so I think that argument is not valid for other players.”