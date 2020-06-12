There was no social distancing and few of the thousands of fans wore masks — and Novak Djokovic agreed.

Supporters packed the makeshift stands at the Djokovic tennis club in Belgrade on the banks of the Danube River on Friday, the first day of his charity tour organized by the tennis player himself and his family. Among the elite players participating in the event are Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov and Jelena Jankovic.

The Serbian government recently lifted confinement restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic, and only recommended that the population maintain a distance of one meter between them. On Wednesday, nearly 20,000 fans attended the soccer cup semi-final in Belgrade.

In tennis, Djokovic defended the rights of the public.

“We have different circumstances and measures, so it is very difficult to think of international standards,” he argued before the opening ceremony of his Gira Adria.

He stated that Serbia reports “better numbers” compared to other countries regarding coronavirus infections. Serbia records more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases and 252 deaths, although the numbers have been on the rise again since the government lifted most of the containment measures last month.

“They can criticize us and say that this may be dangerous but it is not up to me to determine what is good or bad for health,” said Djokovic. “We are doing what the Serbian government tells us, and hopefully we will soon be back on tour collectively.

“Of course, lives have been lost and seeing that has been horrible, in the region and around the world. But life goes on and we athletes are eager to compete. “

However, this week Djokovic, who tops the world rankings, said he was considering leaving the U.S. Open —in case it is carried out— by what he described as “extreme” and not “sustainable” precautionary measures towards the players.

Djokovic’s Adria Tour will then move to neighboring Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina.