Tennis Day will coincide with the anniversary of Rafa Nadal

06/18/2021 at 1:03 PM CEST

The Board of Directors of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) unanimously approved the creation of the Tennis Day for June 3, thus coinciding with the anniversary of tennis player Rafael Nadal. The idea came through Jorge Mir Mayor, director of the Real Club Josaleta tennis schools, who through Twitter proposed the creation of Tennis Day on the same day as the Balearic tennis player’s birthday.

The president of the RFET, Miguel Diaz Roman, showed his full agreement from the beginning of the proposal: “I immediately understood that the idea was magnificent, Spanish tennis has a lot to celebrate. We have the most outstanding Spanish athlete of all time”.

The plan is based on the creation of a national tennis movement that requires the participation of all clubs, territorial federations and fans to celebrate the day with different activities related to this sport.. The project will be completed in the coming months and the intention is for it to be held for the first time in 2022.

Nadal will not participate in Wimbledon or the Olympics

The current number 3 in the ATP ranking has announced his decision not to participate in the next edition of Wimbledon and will not represent Spain in the Tokyo Olympic Games. After falling in the semifinals of Roland Garros against Djokovic in a match for history, the Balearic has assured that the choice is for his own physical good: “It is a decision that is never easy to make and after listening to my body and talking to my team, I understand that it is the right decision with the aim of extending my sports career and continuing to do what makes me happy: compete at the highest level”.