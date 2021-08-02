Tennis conclusions at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

If someone had said 10 days ago that we would be evaluating what happened in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 with a feeling of unease regarding the physical and mental state of Novak Djokovic, many would not have credit, but tennis is full of surprises. After a few days full of activity, surprises, emotions, physical and mental demands, some of the names that started as calls to glory, among which could also be included that of Naomi osaka, have not been able to perform at the expected level and have been Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic those who leave Japan with a gold on their neck. A little less than a month before the start of the US Open 2021, It is convenient to reel in depth how what happened in Japan can influence the ATP and WTA circuits.

1. Alexander Zverev, one more step towards glory

Champion of ATP Finals, Masters 1000 titles and now Olympic gold. The German can be considered the king of the great best-of-three-set tournaments in recent years and his success in Tokyo will give him enormous confidence to continue tackling the challenge ahead: the Grand Slams. A player of his size already deserves a major title.

2. Novak Djokovic and how a dream can turn into a nightmare

He took a huge risk to fulfill his dream of winning the Golden Slam and giving his country a medal, but the decision has gone wrong. The way he lost to Zverev, the physical and mental wear and tear caused by the tournament and also playing mixed doubles without a prize, as well as some alleged physical discomfort, place the Balkan in a situation of uncertainty and fear facing the US Open 2021 , which could not even be imagined a few weeks ago.

3. Karen Khachanov is back at her best level

The Russian has returned to be that player who amazed in 2018 and who managed to be champion in Paris-Bercy and be top-10. His potential is beyond doubt and he seems to have re-enlisted the elite after a time in which he has not been able to continue that game with which he stormed the top. This silver medal has enormous intrinsic value to him and can boost his confidence.

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas, a new misstep in his progression

Something is wrong with the Greek. His titanic effort on the clay court tour has generated physical and mental leaks that are not being corrected over the weeks, and he runs the risk of ending a season badly that had been splendid until the final of Roland Garros. You need to react immediately if you want to qualify for something big in New York.

5. Pablo Carreño, a deserved award for an undervalued player

Splendid level of the Spanish player who continues to demonstrate his quality as a player in every big event. Insultingly undervalued by many fans, and even colleagues, the man from Gijón does not stop working hard to improve as a tennis player and this bronze could be a turning point in his career. Twice already a Grand Slam semifinalist, he will seek to go one step further at Flushing Meadows, being very morally reinforced.

6. Belinda Bencic, the triumph of talent and work

The demonstration of physical and mental strength that the Serbian player has made is one that makes history. Silver in women’s doubles and outright winner in singles, Belinda has combined the natural talent that has been appreciated in her since she was 17 years old, with an impeccable maturity that she has been polishing over the years despite her ups and downs. She is a player with enough potential to be a Grand Slam champion.

7. Elina Svitolina glimpses the light at the end of the tunnel

The game crisis and results in which she has been immersed for too long a time for her quality, may come to an end after a few days in which the Ukrainian has rediscovered herself and seems to have taken advantage of the happiness of her personal life to translate it into track.

8. Naomi Osaka, problems that go beyond the tennis field

Worrying. Only in this way can the emotional spiral in which the Japanese tennis player is plunged can be defined and that has only worsened in a date in which she was called to have a great role. He lit the cauldron, received the support and recognition of the entire planet for his involvement in the fight against racism and social awareness of mental health problems, but on the track he continues to flaunt them and fell flat earlier than expected.

9. Paula Badosa and Sara Sorribes, reasons to be excited

Demonstrations of power, claw and competitive attitude offered by the two national tennis players who deserved more than what they reaped. They provided unforgettable moments at the Olympic event and have continued to grow as individuals and as tennis players.

10. The instability of women’s tennis is accentuated

One figure perfectly sums up the impossibility of finding a tennis player capable of perpetuating himself in the elite this season: 16 different semi-finalists in the four major tournaments played (the 3 GS and the Olympic event). Winning a tournament, or doing it well, seems to inevitably entail disappointing the next one.