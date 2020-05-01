The time has come to degrease the muscles, take up the racket and offer an incentive to the millions of people who remain confined to their homes. Tennis gets underway this May 1 with the first exhibition tournament of the several planned for this month. Much was said about initiatives within academies such as the Patrick Mouratoglou (with a tournament planned for the end of May with Goffin as star) or Rafael Nadal, who are still working to establish when they can be held and in what terms, but took the lead Rodney Rapson, owner of the sports technology company PlaySight, who has been the thinking head behind the project Tennis Point Exhibition Series, which starts this Friday in Germany with Dustin Brown as great attraction.

Being the first to offer live tennis streaming and with some recognizable name has been the desire of an entrepreneur who has also already raised new series in Atlanta. The German edition is organized in three waves: from May 1 to 4, from May 7 to 10 and from May 14 to 17. During these days eight German players will face each other, among which the showman stands out Dustin Brown, with another recognizable name such as Yannick Hanfmann, ranked 143rd in the world. It will be a RoundRobin format with best of three sets matches and each set will be won when all 4 games have been reached, without the existence of advantages and a tiebreak with an eventual 3-3. That is, the same approach as the NextGen Finals.

How could they come up with such a tournament so soon? Some will be established restrictive sanitary measures to certify the safety of the participants. “We are the first to propose a sporting event in Europe. We designed it when the virus was in full swing and we were ready when the restrictions were lifted a little,” says the promoter of the event on CNN. There will only be three people on the court (the two players and a chair judge), the tennis players will enter through different entrances and each will sit on one side of the court at breaks. It has been limited to tennis players residing in Rhineland-Palatinate, the State where it is located Höhr-Grenzhausen, a small town of 10,000 inhabitants. “It has been very difficult to organize this because we wanted to be very cautious, health safety comes first,” said one man who in tournaments of Atlanta will have names like Donald Young, Ryan Harrison, Taylor Townsend or Shelby Rogers.

A fixed prize money has been established for participating, in addition to a fund of 3,000 euros depending on the results of each player, so a high level of competitiveness is expected from tennis players in serious economic difficulties at the moment. The meetings can be followed by streaming through the platform of the company PlaySight and TennisPoint. The tournament has had the approval of the Integral Tennis Unit, very concerned about the possible corruption and match fixing that could be generated in these tournaments, so it will control all the movements that may occur in this regard. The TennisPoint Exhibition Series It will be a good thermometer to delimit the potential of these events and the fact that Dustin Brown is in their ranks, can offer a great incentive to see many fans.

