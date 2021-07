Tennis

Tennis | Carla Suárez: “I’m going to try to be 100% in the doubles”

Carla Suárez was defeated against Pliskova (6-3, 6-7, 6-1). For the Spanish tennis player it was the last individual match at the Olympic Games and she said that “she felt the fatigue after her illness”. Even so, Carla still has options to continue in Tokyo with the doubles, where she is paired with Garbiñe and “will try to be at 100%” for her next duel.

00:03:06, 18 minutes ago