Early this morning we announced that the tournament Montréal WTA He was on a tightrope due to orders from the Québec government to prohibit the holding of any event until August 31. Well, finally the Rogers cup You will receive a punishment greater than a change of dates: directly, it will be canceled. There will be no tournament in Montreal this season and if we hope there will be in 2021, where the dates are already known (6-15 August). Now we just have to see what happens to Toronto.

