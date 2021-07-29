Tennis, ATP Washington | Rafa Nadal will debut on August 4 at the Citi Open

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal will return to competition next Wednesday, August 4 in Washington, with your participation in the Citi Open, which is being held in the US capital since this weekend until next August 8.

It will be the reappearance of Nadal since the break that he decided to take after the defeat in the semifinals of Roland Garros before the serbian Novak Djokovic, last June 11

The Spanish tennis player will be already in Washington from this Saturday, when he will train, as on Sunday, in the facilities that host the tournament, as confirmed by the organization on Thursday.

During those two days several qualifying matches will be played, but Nadal He will not enter the competition until Wednesday afternoon.

The Balearic, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, gave up competing in Wimbledon from June 28 to July 11 and at the Tokyo Olympics from July 24 to 30 to prevent “any type of excesses” in his body that “could prevent further fighting in the medium and long term for the titles,” according to a statement then explained.

In fact, he has not competed since his defeat in the semifinals of Roland Garros. Now he prepares for his comeback, with the United States Open, which is played in New York at the beginning of September, as the next big goal on his sporting horizon.

Rafael Nadal

Number three in the world right now, Nadal is the main claim of the organization of the Citi Open, remembering that the spanish tennis player he will be in this tournament a few weeks after his twentieth birthday as a professional tennis player.

The organization has announced the tennis player’s weekend training sessions, which will be open to the public.

If he won this tournament, he would be the 85th of those achieved by the Spanish tennis player, holder of a score of titles of Grand Slam, and what will you look for in September in New York reach 21.

