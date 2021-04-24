Tennessee Police Kill Gun Student in School Bathroom; “This is a case of self defense,” alleges the Prosecutor



Illustrative image of a firearm.

Photo: USA-Reiseblogger / Pixabay

Attorneys in Knox County, Tennessee will not press criminal charges against the police officer who fatally shot an armed student in the middle of a confrontation in a school bathroom.

On April 12, 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. was shot dead by agent Jonathon Clabough. who went along with other uniformed men to the school after a criminal complaint against the young man.

However, District Attorney General Charme Allen indicated that Clabough fired in self-defense under the assumption that Thompson had shot and wounded another of the officers.

“This is a case of self-defense,” Allen said at a press conference on Wednesday. “At the end of the day, we found that the shooting that Officer Clabough led was justified,” Allen added.

The Prosecutor’s Office released the images of the body cameras of the agents who arrived at Austin-East Magnet High School About two weeks ago after Thompson’s ex-girlfriend’s mother filed a complaint against the young man for domestic violence.

When the agents arrived at the bathroom with the school official Adam Willson, they came across the boy sitting in one of the stalls of the toilet. Officers asked the student to come out, put his hands behind his back, and take them out of his pocket. At that moment, the young man begins to struggle with the policemen.

Clabough, according to Allen’s version, detects the barrel of a gun peeking out of the hoodie towards another of the uniformed men, and seconds later, a shot from Thompson’s gun sounds.

That’s when Clabough shoots the suspect twice. One of the shots hits him in the chest.

At first, authorities had alleged that the bullet from Thompson’s gun had struck Willson. But, later, they indicated that Willson was hit by the second bullet that Clabough fired.

tw // police shooting we are interrupted from mourning the death of adam toledo from the recent police shooting with another victim to police shooting. anthony j thompson jr was 17 when he was shot and k! lled by officer adam wilson in a high school bathroom in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/osh7cI4sif – josie | read pinned (@sagittarisoul) April 18, 2021

Allen clarified that the bullet from the gun that Thompson was carrying that was fired in the struggle from one of the young man’s pockets hit a garbage can. Authorities maintain that the teenager was trying to draw his weapon.

Despite the explanations of the police and prosecutors, the boy’s family questions the outcome of the incident and the police’s handling.

The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, who also represented the African-American’s family George Floyd killed by ex-agent Derek Chauvin, considers that once again the Police manipulate the speech of the death of a black person to their benefit.

“Again, when a black person is murdered, in this case a black minor, the police quickly mold the narrative to justify the death,” argued the civil rights expert in a statement on his Twitter account.