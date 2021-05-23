Tennessee inmate died using phrase “I can’t breathe” before George Floyd’s murder

15 minutes. Police officers from a prison in Tennessee (USA) mocked the complaints of a prisoner, who ended up dying, that he could not breathe while he was immobilized by the agents, as can be seen in a video released in the last hours in the media from the United States.

In the recording, 48-year-old white inmate William Jennette can be seen saying, “I can’t breathe,” to which a police officer responds: “You shouldn’t be able to breathe, stupid.”

Jennette died on May 6, 2020 after receiving “a savage beating and suffocation” in the Marshall County (Tennessee) prison, her daughter, Dominique Jennette, alleges in the federal lawsuit she has filed against seven officers.

The man had been arrested that month for “non-violent offenses against members of the Marshall County sheriff’s office” and was awaiting appearance before a judge when he died in custody.

The autopsy report indicates that Jennette “began fighting with the officers” after the officers entered her cell. Then the policemen sprayed him twice with pepper spray and pinned him to the ground.

Death consistent with homicide

The video recorded by the prison surveillance cameras and a corporal carried by a police officer shows the inmate struggling with the officers, who beat him and sprayed him outside his cell.

Shortly afterwards it is seen in the recording that the officials manage to reduce him on the ground face down and handcuff him.

At that moment Jennette starts yelling “help me, they are going to kill me” and complains that she cannot breathe.

After one of the officers taunts him, another police officer advises that they be careful that they could suffocate him. To which a third official, who has his knee on Jennette’s back, explains that this is why he is not pressing at the level of his lungs.

The autopsy report indicates that urgent medical attention was requested and an attempt was made to resuscitate him when the prisoner’s face “changed color.”

Eventually, Jennette was transferred to a hospital, where she passed away shortly after her arrival.

The autopsy says that “the cause of his death was acute drug intoxication”, to which “asphyxia” contributed. That is why he concludes that “the way he died is consistent with a homicide.”