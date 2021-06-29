Tennessee couple shoot Burger King employees for serving them spicy sandwich

We have seen impatience and intolerance reflected on countless occasions in clients who attack employees of a premises, to such an extent that there have been those who attempt against the lives of others because of hysteria and frustration.

According to the Fox 13 news network, Memphis, Tennessee police carried out the arrest of a young couple after being pointed out of having shot employees several times at a Burger King, allegedly because they were served an extremely spicy chicken sandwich.

According to the news channel, on June 6, the police received a call from one of the employees of this Burger King, who urgently asked for their help after a terrible altercation with a woman who was in the drive-thru.

It turns out that A 20-year-old girl identified as Keonna Halliburton began to argue heatedly with employees, claiming they had put too much hot sauce on her sandwich.

Keonna was accompanied by Tavarus Mckinney, 22, who was inside a red Ford Escape. After the discussion, they returned firing multiple shots from the road into the parking lot. The shots were allegedly against four people, of which two were injured.

Both young men were arrested and have been charged with attempted murder in the first degree, as well as carrying a firearm in the commission of a serious crime.

“We do not and will not tolerate violence of any kind at Burger King restaurants because the safety of team members and guests is our top priority. Fortunately, the team members are doing well after this inexcusable act of violence, “was what Burger King declared before this event.

