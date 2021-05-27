Tenisca achieves a tight victory at home against San Fernando (2-1)

05/27/2021 at 12:26 AM CEST

The Tenisca added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him San fernando this wednesday in the Virgin of Las Nieves. The Tenisca came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning at home by a score of 4-2 at Polished Bakery. Regarding the visiting team, the San fernando lost by a result of 3-2 in the previous match against the CD Atlético Paso. After the result obtained, the santacrucero team is third, while the San fernando is second at the end of the duel.

The first half of the duel began in an unbeatable way for him San fernando, which inaugurated the luminous through a bit of Aitor Brito shortly after starting the game, specifically in minute 4. However, the team from Santa Cruz in minute 22 achieved the equalizer thanks to a goal from Ale rivero. After this, the first period ended with a result of 1-1.

The second half of the confrontation got off to a good start for the local team, who turned the spotlight with a goal from Chema at 55 minutes, thus ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

In the duel the referee warned with two yellow cards only to the local team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Ale rivero Y Lopez.

At the moment, the Tenisca is left with 39 points and the San fernando with 36 points.

On the following day the team of Jose Juan Almeida will face against San fernando, Meanwhile he San fernando de Tino Deniz will be measured against him Tenisca.

Data sheetTenisca:Jorge Garate, Omar, Orlando, Cárdenes, Fran Gil, Agoney, Dani (Rodriguez, min.64), Lopez, Chema (Anthony, min.78), Ale Rivero and Nelson (Guayre, min.71)San Fernando:Javier Choolani, Andrés, Azael, Stephane, Israel, Ruymán, Javier Navarro, Aitor Brito, David Ramírez, Aythami Betancort and ChocoStadium:Virgin of Las NievesGoals:Aitor Brito (0-1, min. 4), Ale Rivero (1-1, min. 22) and Chema (2-1, min. 55)