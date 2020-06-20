The #SpeakingOut movement has encouraged women and men across the professional wrestling business to expose issues of misconduct. It’s about making the professional wrestling business a safer place for everyone. Tenille Dashwood recently spoke to support this movement for change.

Tenille Dashwood reveals the abuse she suffered

Former superstar Emma on WWE sent a message to support those who perform. She has been in those situations before and was forced to report people in the past. Dashwood also admitted to being the victim in his career when he wrote:

I applaud all who speak for having the courage to do so. Over the years I have had to file reports … I have been sexually abused and harassed and have been sent exploitative photos without asking … I have been in more uncomfortable situations than I can remember.

The fear of experiencing repercussions within the professional wrestling business keeps many people silent. The new movement has now opened the door to provide a much larger safe space for people to voice their concerns.

A lot of skeletons are being taken out of the closet, but sometimes that is for the best. There’s another movement for change in 2020. Hopefully fans and fighters entertaining them will enjoy a different experience from now on.

This is what his complete tweets said:

“It is really sad and crazy to think that in a mixed gender profession like professional wrestling, many of these situations normalized over the years. I applaud all who speak for having the courage to do so. Over the years I have had to file complaints … I have been sexually abused and harassed and explicit photos have been sent to me without asking … I have been in more uncomfortable situations than I can list. I understand how difficult it is to say it out loud, let alone in public. I still struggle with this day by day. Some stories that I have never shared with anyone because I felt ashamed and ashamed to admit it. He feared what people would say and feared any repercussions. He did not want to be responsible for costing someone’s job, however, he also did not want to experience the discomfort of continuing to work with people who did not receive the consequences for their actions, even after reporting it. is now I see the benefit of showing it on social media and I will support all the strong people who share their stories and those who are not ready yet and who are dealing with this in their own way. I’ve blamed myself for some of these things over the years or taken them off my shoulders and grown thicker skin, but the fact is, we shouldn’t have to! It’s not right … It never was and it never will be. #Speakingout ”

