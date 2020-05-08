the release schedule was completely altered, but several studios chose to release some of them through digital rental (such as Trolls 2: World Tour who raised € 90 / $ 100 million in its first three weeks (The Wall Street Journal), but angered some projection companies and AMC Theaters that have sworn never to re-screen Universal films.) “data-reactid =” 24 “> The world of cinema was one of the first to be affected by the arrival of the coronavirus to different countries. The theaters had to close to avoid crowding the public in closed spaces and the productions had to cancel filming to avoid contact. Not only was the release schedule completely altered, but several studios chose to release some of them through digital rental (such as Trolls 2: World Tour that raised € 90 / $ 100 million in its first three weeks (The Wall Street Journal), but angered some projection companies like AMC Theaters that have sworn never to re-screen Universal movies).

Chris would love to premiere with the movie that opens theaters. ” Imax director Richard Gelfond said in statements collected by Variety. “I don’t know of anyone in America who’s fighting harder than Chris Nolan to get theaters to reopen and get this movie to be released.” Such is his conviction that he insisted on finishing the complicated visual effects and post-production with each department from a distance. He wants to have the movie finished by July 17 whatever. A date that coincides with the optimism of the majority of American chains that believe that July could be the month of reopening of theaters (Variety).“data-reactid =” 27 “> And Nolan is determined to be the one to get it.” Chris would love to debut with the movie opening theaters, “said Imax director Richard Gelfond, in statements collected by Variety.” I don’t know of anyone in America who is fighting harder than Chris Nolan to get theaters to reopen and get this movie to open. ”Such is his conviction that he insisted on finishing the complicated visual effects and post-production with each department from a distance. He wants to have the film finished by July 17. Anyway, a date that coincides with the optimism of the majority of American networks that believe that July could be the month of reopening of theaters (Variety).

it could be a sequel, prequel or spin-off of Origin Due to some action scenes that we see in the trailer and that remind us of that success of 2010. Alternative reality tricks, protagonists in a formal suit and Michael Caine could be the clues. There is even a phrase that raises doubt: “Tenet will open the correct doors and others that are not“They tell the protagonist in a moment, reminding us without a doubt of the danger of entering a parallel world of the subconscious as he did Origin. What a blast it would be if it were! “Data-reactid =” 32 “> Hope lies in this production even when its trailer doesn’t fully explain what it’s all about. Nolan’s movie lovers already dream that it could be of a sequel, prequel or spin-off of Origin due to some action scenes that we see in the trailer and that remind us of that success of 2010. Alternative reality tricks, protagonists in a dress suit and Michael Caine could be the clues. There is even a phrase that raises doubt: “Tenet will open the correct doors and others that are not,” they say to the protagonist in a moment, reminding us without a doubt of the danger of entering a parallel world of the subconscious as Origen used to do. It would be if it were!