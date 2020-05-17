© Provided by Cinemanía

The COVID-19 crisis is causing millions of losses for the film industry throughout the world. The studios have tried to overcome it by suspending its filming and postponing its premieres, complementing it with the massive closing of cinemas that, right now, keeps the activity totally stopped. Some companies such as Universal or Disney are following various strategies related to streaming, but there is anguish.

Christopher Nolan plans to release Tenet the July 17th, and in the last few weeks his new film has become the great hope for the return of the public to theaters, in case circumstances allow it should the case arise. Countries like China are encouraging a return to theaters (here, specifically, the reopening is expected to begin in June), while the uncertainty in the West remains.

So far Tenet’s date has not changed, but Deadline has echoed that Warner Bros. needs the 80% of theaters throughout the world are open to release the film. Although there are still two months to go July 17thThe possibility seems remote, and the board is meeting these days with several experts to study the situation.

In order for Tenet to be profitable (having cost $ 200 million), Warner needs this to be projected in nearly 3,000 cinemas, and this without taking into account the foreseeable scenario that, even when theaters open, they will only temporarily allow them to occupy considerably less than their capacity. There has already been talk of 30/50%, something that would affect all establishments economically, and that would have a dire effect on the collection of Tenet.

The study is, therefore, waiting for what happens with the rooms in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, which would represent 25% of the domestic collection. Apparently the possibility has already been dropped that, if the situation has not normalized, Tenet will have the date of the next premiere of Warner planned, Wonder Woman 1984. The Patty Jenkins film, scheduled for the August 14 after being postponed, he would go to December (where the premiere of Dune).

It is not a guarantee, however, since there would be very little margin of time between July and August, and a prolongation of the global emergency situation would therefore be very damaging to Tenet and the rest of the planned blockbusters. Mulan, from Disney, would debut in principle July 24.