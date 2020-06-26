There’s no way movie premieres will start on the wheel of the new normal. The new increase in infections in the United States has once again put the industry in check, which has had to make the complicated decision to delay what is already aiming to be the film of the year. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is once again postponed on its release date.

Warner Bros. had on the table July 17 as the original date before the arrival of the coronavirus. Already in early June, the company announced that the premiere would be postponed for two weeks: until July 31. Now, Tenet changes its departure date again and goes to August 12.

Right in the middle of August, an unusual date for a great premiere of Tenet’s caliber. However, the film has already positioned itself as the one with the mission of opening the cycle of reproductions in theaters. Virtually all of Hollywood holds its breath and glances at Nolan’s premiere to follow suit.

The reality is that, although the director is already a mere claim to attend the rooms, the problem is the opening of the same. Just this week, the United States faces the worst flare-up since the start of the pandemic; some contagion figures point to numbers similar to those of mid-April.

Mainly affecting the main cities of the country, the idea of ​​a room opening doesn’t make much sense. And Tenet needs to be a hit on its release dates. Not only for recovering the high investment that the film has involved, but also for Hollywood’s own pride.

In any case, it is not the only premiere that is rethinking its dates. Mulan, Disney’s premiere of the year, is expected on July 24.

Some indications suggest that they would be rethinking that date and postponing the film until September, Christmas or, if the virus continues to boom, next year. The motives? Even more than Tenet, Disney needs Mulan’s premiere to be a box office hit to save furniture in a difficult year for all producers.