Tenerife’s recital against Sweden

06/15/2021 at 9:43 AM CEST

One more time, Pedri proved again that the word pressure does not exist in your dictionary. At the age of 18, the Tenerife native became the youngest player on the Spanish national team to make his debut in a European Championship against Sweden. And the most incredible thing is that, with the level exhibited at Barça throughout the season, the azulgrana has managed that nobody is surprised that he is already a starter in the ‘Red’. Rather, it is taken for granted. What not everyone would have predicted is that Pedri would play the entire match, something that Luis Enrique decided seeing the great night that the ex from Las Palmas was having. In fact, The one from Tegueste even threw the team on his back in the final stretch of the stake.

Pedri needed to recharge his batteries after the end of the League and the game against Sweden confirmed that he is back on top. The midfielder successfully completed 97 of the 104 passes he tried, although the most significant thing is that, of those 97, up to 82 were in the rival field. That is, 85%. He showed it at Barça and it is an evidence: Pedri’s football goes to more in the three-quarter zone.

The azulgrana, who went from less to more against the Nordic team, channeled practically all of Spain’s offensive game in the final stretch of the game, in which between him and Jordi Alba they generated practically all the notable actions. A magnificent occasion was born out of them that Sarabia could not materialize. In fact, at times it seemed that only Pedri could break the Swedish defensive network with a pass between the lines. Spain was lacking verticality and the canary detected it perfectly.

At just 18 years old, the feeling that the ex from Las Palmas transmitted was that of having a lifetime playing Euro Cups. No pressure, no fear. As he himself repeats, “it’s just football” and when he’s on the pitch his talent just flows. Luis Enrique also knows it, who replaced all the players in the offensive field except for Barça (he changed Rodri, Koke, Olmo, Morata and Ferran Torres).

This Saturday, in the second clash of the ‘Euro’ against Poland, there is no doubt: Pedri and ten more will come out in which it will be a momentous duel ahead of qualifying options for the round of 16.