Tenerife receives Las Palmas

03/27/2021 at 21:30 CET

Next Sunday at 9:30 p.m. the match of the thirty-first day of the Second Division will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Tenerife and to Palms in it Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

The Tenerife faces the thirty-first day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after having drawn 1-1 against the Malaga in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in 11 of the 30 matches played to date in the Second Division, with 28 goals for and 27 against.

On the visitors’ side, Las Palmas he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against the Girona, so that a triumph over Tenerife It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the 30 games he has played in this season in the Second Division, Las Palmas He has won 10 of them and adds a figure of 40 conceded goals compared to 31 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Tenerife He has a balance of eight victories, three defeats and four draws in 15 games played in his stadium, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this game, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, Las Palmas He has won twice and lost seven times in his 15 games so far, so he will have to strive to score points during his visit to the stadium. Tenerife to try and break the statistics.

The two rivals have met before in the Heliodoro Rodríguez LópezIn fact, the numbers show seven wins, four losses and five draws in favor of the Tenerife. Likewise, the visiting team accumulates two games in a row without losing away from home against Tenerife. The last match they played on Tenerife and the Palms In this competition it took place in November 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result for the visitors.

Analyzing its position in the classification table of the Second Division, we see that the Tenerife they are ahead of the visiting team with a one point advantage. The locals come to the meeting in eleventh position and with 40 points in the locker. As for the rival, Las Palmas, is in twelfth position with 39 points.