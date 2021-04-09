Tenerife host Real Sporting

04/08/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The Tenerife plays this Friday at 9:00 p.m. his thirty-fourth game of the Second Division against the Sporting in it Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

The Tenerife He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the thirty-fourth day after having lost his last match against him Logroñés by a score of 1-0. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in 11 of the 32 games played to date in the Second Division and accumulate a figure of 29 goals against 29 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Real Sporting suffered a defeat against CD Mirandés in the last game (1-2), so he will look for a victory against Tenerife to set the course in competition. To date, of the 33 games the team has played in the Second Division, it has won 15 of them and has a balance of 35 goals scored against 23 goals received.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Tenerife he has won eight times, been defeated three times and has drawn five times in 16 games played so far, which shows that he is losing points in his fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. At home, the Real Sporting they have won six times and drawn four times in their 16 games, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have met before in the Heliodoro Rodríguez LópezIn fact, the numbers show 11 wins, five losses and four draws in favor of the Tenerife. The last time both teams played in this competition was in October 2020 and the result was a draw (1-1).

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Second Division, we can see that between the Tenerife and the Real Sporting there is a difference of 15 points. The team of Luis Miguel Ramis He comes into the game in thirteenth position and with 41 points before the game. For their part, the visitors have 56 points and occupy the fifth position in the championship.