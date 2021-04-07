Tenerife host a new ATP Challenger in the month of November

Updated 07/04/2021 – 12:52

The Abama Tennis Academy from the Tenerife town of Gua de Isora, to host a new ATP Challenger 80 (44,820) category tournament the week of November 1, with which Spain will have a calendar of 11 tournaments of the second division of world men’s tennis, a record in our country.

The new tournament in Tenerife is the result of the agreement reached by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) and the company MEF Tennis Events SLR, also organizer of the first two events held in Gran Canaria in February and March.

The direct financial support of the RFET in the last four years has been key for Spain to have gone from having only two ATP Challenger tournaments in 2017 to 11 this season 2021.

This wide network of tournaments allows Spanish tennis players to have the opportunity to take the leap to the highest level of the professional circuit, without the cost of going out to compete outside of our country.

Tournament Calendar

22-28 / 02 ATP Challenger Las Palmas-1 (44,820)

01-07 / 03 ATP Challenger Las Palmas-2 (44,820)

04-29-04 ATP Challenger Marbella (44,820)

19-25 / 07 ATP Challenger Pozoblanco (44,820)

01-26 / 08 ATP Challenger Segovia (66,640)

05-30-09 ATP Challenger Mallorca (44,820)

06-12 / 09 ATP Challenger Sevilla (66.640)

03-27/10 ATP Challenger Murcia (44,820)

04-10 / 10 ATP Challenger Barcelona (44,820)

11-17 / 10 ATP Challenger Alicante (44,820)

01-07 / 11 ATP Challenger Tenerife (44,820)