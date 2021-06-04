Tenerife destroy Burgos and reach their first semifinals

06/03/2021 at 10:49 PM CEST

Lenovo Tenerife made history this Thursday by qualifying for first time for a semifinals of the ACB League after destroying San Pablo Burgos in a second half in which he was much superior, thanks to the display of the Brazilian base Marcelinho Huertas (20 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists and a PIR of 28) and the outside success of Canadian Aaron Doonerkamp (68-92).

BUR

TEN

San Pablo Burgos

(26 + 15 + 11 + 16): Kravic (20), Benite (7), Rivero (5), Rabaseda (3) and Renfroe (9) – starting five – Queeley (0), Salash (3), Barrera ( 0), McFadden (10), Saved (9), Sakho (2), Cook (0).

Lenovo Tenerife

(23 + 12 + 31 + 26): Fitipaldo (13), Huertas (20), Shermadini (11), Cavanaugh (6) and Doonerkamp (18) – starting five – Yusta (0), Salin (3), Jenkins ( 8), Rodríguez (0), Sulejmanovic (6), López (2), Guerra (5).

Referees

Count, Castillo and Baena. Without eliminated

Incidents

Second match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Endesa League playoff held at the Coliseum Burgos before 879 spectators.

After an even first half, in which the locals dominated the scoreboard, although with short advantages, the picture changed completely after the break, when the islanders came out for the game and scored from all positions, doing a lot of damage with his triples to a knocked out opponent who conceded a partial against 27-0 that left him with no options to extend the tie.

Dejan Kravic with 20 points and 23 valuation credits was the highlight of the match on the part of the Burgos, who missed Ken Horton, seriously injured, and ended a great season with this defeat, in which they met their objectives and revalidated their Champions League title.

The first part began with great rhythm at the Coliseum, which was welcomed again 453 days later, with an exchange of baskets without a clear dominator, although the appearance of Thad McFadden and his two triples in a row allowed Burgos to have the first advantages. However, those of Txus Vidorreta rushed the minutes to finish the first quarter 26-23.

Duel of defenses

The tough defenses were imposed in the second act of greater local dominance. San Pablo, infected by the atmosphere of its audience, was one step ahead and enjoyed income close to ten points, although he went to rest with a seven-point advantage (41-35, min 20).

Reaction after the break

After passing through the changing rooms, that advantage was maintained, but little by little Tenerife was cutting back thanks to its effectiveness in shooting and its fierce defense, which slowed the Burgos attacks. A partial of 0-16, in a complete blackout of Burgos they put ahead to those of Txus Vidorreta who caressed the playoff semifinals with ten minutes to go (52-66, min 30).

Doonerkamp, ​​with six triples, was essential in the takeoff of a Tenerife team in which the veteran Marcelinho Huertas shone again one more day, finishing as the top scorer on his team and sharing the game among his teammates. The visiting exhibition left the game and the series seen for sentence after a third quarter that closed with a 31-11 in favor of Lenovo.

This partial remained open in a last quarter that was also dominated by visitors since San Pablo Burgos still could not find a way to break the rival defense and only from the free kick could the Burgos unblock something, but too late. those of Vidorreta were already classified for the semifinals, thus endorsing their great season in the ACB.