Tenerife de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

May 11, 2021 at 6:06 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the Day 39 of LaLiga SmartBank, this Monday the meeting between the Oviedo and the Malaga, scheduled to function in the Carlos Tartiere.

Thus, the squad led by Cuckoo Ziganda will attend the game after registering a victory over Sabadell (2-1), a draw with Almería (2-2), a defeat against Girona (1-0) and a victory over Sporting de Gijón (1-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 14 of the classification, where they are found with 44 points and +0 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Sergio Pellicer is positioned in the eleventh place of the classification, adding 49 points and -10 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Mallorca (1-1), a defeat against Espanyol (3-0), a defeat against Fuenlabrada (1-0) and a draw with Las Palmas (1-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Oviedo against him Malaga of the Day 39 of LaLiga SmartBank will be held on Monday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.