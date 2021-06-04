Tenerife Bluetrail 2021 starts

06/04/2021 at 12:25 PM CEST

The Tenerife Bluetrail 2021, organized by the Cabildo de Tenerife, and co-organized by Turismo de Tenerife, the tenth edition starts tomorrow. For the first time in its history, the highest race in Spain Y the second largest in Europe will be the Spanish Ultra Individual Championship and by regional teams. The competition, which will be adapted in each of its seven modalities to comply with a strict sanitary protocol, will bet one more year on sustainability so as not to generate any impact on the environment, for example, through the use of totally biodegradable beacons.

Among other measures, the organization of the event has established the limitation of the number of participants to a maximum of 500 runners by modality, as well as the restructuring of the schedules and exits of each one of the races to avoid the coincidence of athletes in certain points of the route. In addition, participants must use the mask and maintain a safe distance during the first kilometer of the race, as well as during official transport and at other times determined by the organization.

Tomorrow, Friday, a new modality will also be released Relay trail, divided into sections of 38 and 36 kilometers, with departure in the municipality of Vilaflor.

Altogether, the competition will feature 230 runners from 29 countries and it will be scoring for him Mont Blanc Ultra Trail (UTMB), the most prestigious event in the world of the specialty. Among the athletes who will be on the starting line of the race are runners of the stature of the British Tom evans third in the 2018 World Trail Championship and winner of the CCC of the Mont Blanc Ultra Trail (101 km and 6,104 meters of positive elevation gain) that same year; or Jordi Gamito, winner of the Everest Trail Race and third in the UTMB in 2018; Y Yeray Duran, winner on three occasions of the Ultra modality of the Tenerife Bluetrail.

Finally, the Tenerife event has included some route changes in the Ultra mode; on the Trail, which is adapted as the Spanish Championship with more kilometers and greater positive slope; and the marathon, whose departure is transferred from the La Caldera Recreational Area to the Aguamansa square, in the municipality of La Orotava.